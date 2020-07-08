Swim Style

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

By
The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits
 Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
91
22 / 91

Emily Ratajkowski

The model showed off her dance moves in a tiny string bikini on May 23 via Instagram video.

Back to top