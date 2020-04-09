Paulina Porizkova Turns 55, Shares Pic in Tiny Gilded Gold Bikini

Paulina Porizkova

Throwback! While quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak on her birthday, April 9, the former supermodel shared a photo from less than two months prior in Costa Rica. She looked ageless in a gilded gold bikini and captioned the stunning pic, “I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I’m a good 55-year-old!’ I will feel pretty today.”