Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Supporting the real superheroes. The A-list celebrated some of the brightest scientists in the world at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday, April 14.

James Corden hosted the ninth annual event, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the first time. The event, held for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, included performances from John Legend and will.i.am.

Presenters included Kristen Bell, Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Zuckerberg, Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Chris Pine and Chloe Zhao. They helped hand out $15.75 million to the Breakthrough Prize honorees.

“It’s giving royal 💙,” Larson, 33, captioned photos via Instagram on Sunday, April 16. “What a great night surrounded by these scientific and cultural change-makers.”

The Oscar winner wore a ruched cobalt gown from the Jason Wu Collection with strappy Stuart Weitzman heels and Neil Lane jewelry. She kept her hair sleek and straight and her makeup natural.

While the Captain Marvel actress opted for a bold blue, Gadot went with classic black.

“Thank you for having me Breakthrough Prize 2023,” the DC Studios star, 37, shared via Instagram. “It was such an honor to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people.”

The Wonder Woman actress, who attended the event with husband Jaron Varsano, wore a black Yves Saint Laurent look straight off the runway for the event. She donned skinny black trousers with a silky black blouse. The top included padded shoulders and a dramatic train. She finished off her ensemble with matching slingback pumps and gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Varsano and Gadot weren’t the only couple on the red carpet. It was a date night for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well. While the Punk’d alum, 45, wore a standard tux, the Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, had fun with a black sequined suit, transparent blouse and bra top.

Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff, who have been married for more than 30 years, also enjoyed a night out. The Sheryl Lowe Jewelry designer wore a long-sleeved navy gown with an embellished, plunging neckline while the 9-1-1 star wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Singer Christina Aguilera also made a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler. The “What a Girl Wants” songstress, 42, wore a sheer jumpsuit with a velvet tiger stripe pattern under a black trench coat. She finished the look with a diamond necklace and open-toe heels.

The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony will start streaming Saturday, April 22, on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore to the ceremony: