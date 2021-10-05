Honoring an icon! The Monday, October 4, episode of Dancing With Stars was all about Britney Spears (think: song choice, choreography, costumes) — and Carrie Ann Inaba obviously had to get in on the action.

The 53-year-old judge, who has been on the show since 2005, didn’t want to do a carbon copy of one of the singer’s music video looks. Instead, she was on a mission to capture her aura.

“Tonight’s look was not related to Britney, but because it was her night we took glam a step further with bold blue eyeshadow, big hair with extra volume and the blue in the gown that reminded me of Britney in some way,” Inaba exclusively told Us Weekly. “This was a tribute to Britney who not only has made great music, but has [also] been a role model in the dance world.”

To help the whole look come together, Inaba tapped a top-notch glam squad made up of stylist Rhonda Spies, makeup artist Marylin Lee Spiegel and hairstylist Glenn Nutley.

Obviously the inspiration for it all was the outfit — and Inaba’s gorgeous blue gown by Anya Liesnik was guaranteed to make a statement. Spies couldn’t let the sequins stand on their own though, she had to take things up another notch. “We completed the look with diamonds from Dena Kemp and Bazaar Chic,” she said. “Because no amount of bling is too much!”

When it came to the beauty of it all, Spiegel was intent on a matchy-matchy moment. As such, she decided to go with a bright blue eyeshadow look that played off of Inaba’s gorgeous gown.

Using the Danessa Myricks Color Fix pigments, Spiegel created a gorgeous ombre eye that transitioned from an icy shade in the inner corner to a deeper cobalt hue on the outer corner. She topped off the eye with the Opulent Noir Lashes from House of Lashes.

As for her complexion? “I used Pixi Find the Light palette to give her cheeks a glow, as well as her collarbones and shoulders,” Spiegel told Stylish. “For her lips, [I used] True + Luscious in Daisy Pink and topped it off with Marc Jacobs Enamoured Gloss in Sugar High to finish the look.”

Now, let’s move on to the hair of it all. “Carrie Ann’s hair tonight was full and long with loose waves,” Nutley explained. To get such intense body, the Oribe Maximista Voluizing Spray was key.

After spritzing the hair, he blew out her locks with a large round brush and added in curls with a 2 inch Hot Tools Curling Iron. “We then blasted the whole hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and finished with Oribe Superfine Hairspray,” he added.

Tune in for Dancing With the Stars, which airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, to see more of Inaba’s fabulous fashion looks for season 30.