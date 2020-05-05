Brie Larson

Besides red carpet glamour shots, some of our favorite Met Gala photos come out of the bathroom selfies taken by A-listers. This one snapped by none other than Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous. And as it turns out, the Captain Marvel star simply got caught up in it. “Seems like we’re having a #MetBall throwback moment today so I’d to take this time to remind everyone of the year I was trying to wash my hands in the bathroom and ended up in a Kardashian selfie,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the epic shot she re-shared on May 4, 2020.