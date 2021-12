Chrissy Teigen and Ivanka Trump

Teigen and Trump seem to share a love for Joanna Ortiz’s floral kimono-inspired dress —Teigen wore out it out over her baby bump on December 12, while Trump sported it on an official visit to Japan in November. While the cookbook author paired it with high boots for a funky effect, the First Daughter chose simple pointed-toe heels for a simpler silhouette.