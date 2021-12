Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid

Versace, Versace, Versace! English singer Lipa rocked a multi-colored Versace bodysuit while hanging in New York City on July 26, 2018, a little over a month after model Hadid wore the same one to the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. The only difference between the two? Hadid’s was wrapped around the chest causing a dip in the high neckline and fell a bit longer than Lipa’s ankle-length cut.