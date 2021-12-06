Gigi and Bella Hadid

Timberland boots are going to make a major comeback this winter if the sisters Hadid have anything to say about it. The iconic supermodel siblings both rocked the same pair of boots from the upcoming collaboration between Off-White and the brand, with Bella taking the look uber glam athleisure with a fashion-forward track suit on December 20, while Gigi wore the footwear classic with a more timeless and fun look: jeans, a neutral sweater and a yellow faux fur coat. The only other similarity between their outfits? They both completed their ensembles with Andy Wolf 5040 tortoiseshell sunglasses, which leads us to believe Bella pulled the ultimate sister-fashion move: she went shopping in Gigi’s closet.