Gigi and Bella Hadid

Go Rangers! Both Gigi and Bella Hadid showed support for the New York hockey team by wearing team colors. While Gigi rocked a navy jersey with a white half-zip sweater underneath and paired her gear with a pair of dark navy Miaou pants and silver Reeboks (not to mention a killer red lip and high Pony), Bella’s look was more Posh Spice than Sporty Spice. The younger Hadid sister opted for a white team jersey with a white hoodie underneath paired with classic blue jeans. Bella’s finishing touch? A Rangers beanie and sky-high white booties.