Zendaya and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Euphoria star hit up the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13, 2020 in a pink Tom Ford ensemble complete with a molded metallic breastplate, the same piece the Goop founder wore on the February 2020 cover of Harper’s Bazaar. The Politician actress acknowledged this twinning moment in the comments of a Man Repeller Instagram post, writing, “Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.” That’s when writer Ira Madison III reminded her, “you’re both in Spider-Man.”