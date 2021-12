Jennifer Lopez & Emme

Just like mami! Jlo and Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme is making her Hollywood debut in her mom’s latest released music video for the song “Limitless,” starring as a younger version of her mom. The duo is seen throughout the video in matching outfits and scenarios like fighting against strong winds to climb to the top of a mountain in suits and ties and being carried by other ladies both rocking red suits. Little Emme even mimics her mom’s dance moves!