Swim Style Chrissy Teigen Spent the Holiday Weekend in Multiple Chic Swimsuits: A Series of Pics By Emily Rekstis 5 hours ago Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Black One-Piece The gold buckle on this Zimmermann suit adds just as touch of elegance. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News