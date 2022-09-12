Taking a break from filming! Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and more of the Yellowjackets crew showed support for their hit show at the 2022 Emmys.

“Christian Siriano designed this dress. He came to my house and did the fitting with me. He is the sweetest man alive and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me [and] for my body. I feel like a princess, but I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch,” Lynskey, 45, gushed during an interview with E! on the red carpet on Monday, September 12. “It is so fitted and my husband [Jason Ritter] said, ‘That’s sexy.'”

The drama series, which received six nominations at the awards show, also stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Samantha Hanratty.

Yellowjackets follows a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash in 1996 and the aftermath of their rescue. Following its debut in November 2021, the show quickly earned the praise of critics and fans alike.

The show has received nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the Emmys. Lynskey for her part, scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series while her costar Ricci, 42, got nominated for her role as Misty.

Ahead of the big night, Lynskey noted she slept through the nomination process on purpose.

“I just was so nervous. I’ve always heard of people sleeping through and I was like, ‘Bulls–t! Wake up and watch it happen.’ And then I just couldn’t. I was like, I don’t really want to see that unfold. I think I just want somebody to tell me if it happens,” the actress, who plays the adult version of Shauna, told Vanity Fair in July. “I want someone to get a text, and if it doesn’t happen, then I want to be able to sleep in.”

The Candy star also praised Ricci for her own nod, adding, “Honestly, I didn’t really breathe until I saw that Christina had been nominated.”

According to Lynskey, it was a special honor getting to watch the Addams Family Values actress receive recognition for her hardwork. “When [I heard about] Christina, I just started weeping. I love our cast so much,” she added. “I wish every single person could’ve been nominated. My heart kind of hurts for everyone who wasn’t, but I’m just so thrilled for Christina. She’s so weird and so great in that role.”

Ricci, for her part, opened up about how Lynskey was the first person she got in touch with amid the exciting news. “Melanie was one of first texts I missed this morning when I was oversleeping. And one of the first people I texted back,” she told Entertainment Tonight that same month. “All of us always keep in touch. I heard from all of them this morning. So, it’s been really lovely.”

Scroll down for photos of the Yellowjackets cast enjoying their night out at the 2022 Emmys: