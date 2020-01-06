Golden Globes Laura Dern, Tom Hanks and More Celebrities Bring Family Members to the 2020 Golden Globes By Riley Cardoza 9 hours ago Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock 5 6 / 5 Taron Egerton The Rocketman star, 30, brought his sisters Mari and Rosie to the star-studded event. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News