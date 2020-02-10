Oscars

Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina 

By
07-brad-pitt-jolie-oscars-c38e200a-1cf6-4d50-ba34-5fa4886891e2
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.  Kevin Mazur/WireImage
33
15 / 33

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In 2012.

Back to top