Oscars Most Iconic Oscars Couples of All Time, From Liz Taylor and Eddie Fisher to Brangelina By Rose Walano February 10, 2020 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage 33 15 / 33 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie In 2012. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News