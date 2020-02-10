A BTS Look at How Lily Aldridge Got Her 2020 Oscars Makeup Look

Lily Aldridge was a drop-dead stunner at the 92nd annual Oscars on Sunday, February 9, donning a vintage Ralph Lauren dress. But along with her elegant white gown was a flawless makeup look created by none other than celeb favorite Carolina Gonzalez — and we got an inside scoop on exactly how she did it.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Using lots of Armani Beauty products, Gonzalez achieved a totally glamorous and equally sultry finish that’s simply to die for.

Starting with her complexion, she applied Luminous Silk Foundation and blended with the Power Fabric Concealer, focusing on the under-eye area and anywhere else that needed that little extra coverage. Setting this for the 34-year-old’s long night ahead, she powdered with Neo Nude Compact Foundation, sculpting around Aldridge’s impeccable cheekbones for a warm finish.

After filling the brows with the High Precision Brow Pencil, the pro smudged on Eyes To Kill Stellar Eyeshadow in 6 along the lids. She dabbed it into the inner corners as well for a bit of shimmery pop. To get a seriously eye-opening finish, she used Kiss Lash Couture Extensions Kit and then a swipe of mascara.

From Kim Kardashian to Charlize Theron, See All the Best Looks at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars 2020 Afterparty

Last but certainly not least were the bold, bright and beautiful lips. To keep with the classic vibe, Gonzalez opted for a bright red lip, courtesy of Rouge D’Armani Matte in 400 layered underneath Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 400.

Before it was even time for makeup, Aldridge indulged in an A-list treatment from Hollywood massage therapist Flavia Lanini.

To see get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the starlet getting totally camera- and red carpet-ready, keep scrolling!