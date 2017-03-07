Editor's Picks

20 Things That Turn 20 in 2017

20

Want to feel old? Titanic, "MMMBop," Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Harry Potter book series are all turning 20 in 2017. Scroll to see more of the best pop culture phenomena from 1997.

Credit: 20th Century Fox
Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet