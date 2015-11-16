Editor's Picks

President Barack Obama’s Farewell Speech: Where Was Sasha?

Sophia Bush Talks 'Trauma' of Chad Michael Murray Divorce

Pics: See Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out

Brad Pitt ‘Lost a Bunch of Weight’ After His Split From Angelina Jolie

'Golden Shower' Memes, Jokes Flood the Internet After Trump Report

Bullies Snapchatted Photos of This Size-22 Woman at the Gym

The Story Behind Kim K’s New Instagram Family Photos

Identical Twins Separated at Birth Reunite After 10 Years: Watch

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Who Will Selfie Your Soul?

Hot Pics

Who Will Selfie Your Soul?

Craig Robinson and Jewel immortalized the moment as they both visited the SiriusXM Studios in NYC January 11.

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Who Will Selfie Your Soul?