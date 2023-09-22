Bachelor Nation alum Raven Gates shared an uplifting message about embracing her postpartum body.

Gates, 32, shared an update on Thursday, September 21, on how her body is changing two months after giving birth while answering fans’ questions about “anything” they wanted to know.

One follower shared that she gave birth at the time as Gates but still does not fit in her old jeans. “Do you fit?” the fan asked.

Gates answered, “Mine don’t either! Give yourself TIME!! You are putting too much unrealistic expectations on yourself for being 2 months postpartum! It’s ok! You created a precious human.”

She continued: “Also I don’t want anyone to think I am pushing you guys to ‘bounce back’ bc I started sharing I’m working out. Everyone’s goals & genetics are different & my goal for me is to build strength and tone these arms of mine.”

Gates gave birth to her second baby with husband Adam Gottschalk in July. “We welcomed our 2nd son on my 32nd birthday – July 23, 2023 🤍 Max Asa Gottschalk weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, 20 in long & was born at 8:10 am,” she gushed via Instagram at the time.

In the sweet photos, the proud mom could be seen kneeling around Max with Gottschalk, 33, and their eldest son, Gates, 20 months.

She also shared a sweet video of Gates meeting Max for the first time. The toddler tried his best to say “baby” while smiling and gently patting his little brother’s blanket.

Since welcoming their first son in January 2022, the couple have shared many sweet parenting moments via Instagram, including Easter photo shoots, Halloween costumes, their first Christmas together and more.

Related: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship Timeline A Bachelor Nation success story! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the few couples to survive life after Bachelor in Paradise. The couple met in 2017 while filming season 4 of BiP, and though their love lasted through the finale, Gottschalk pointedly did not propose on the show. At the time they were […]

The pair met in 2017 on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Gates initially starred on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Although they did not leave the sandy beaches of Mexico engaged, they decided to continue their relationship off camera.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

In May 2019, Gottschalk got on one knee and proposed to Gates. After having to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19, they tied the knot in April 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Two months later, the newlyweds told Us Weekly that they were “definitely working on a family,” joking that they both had “major baby fever.”