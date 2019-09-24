



Swimsuit model — and Brody Jenner’s new girlfriend — Josie Canseco may have hit the genetic lottery, but she still works out hard to maintain her fit and athletic body.

“I love cycling, I do it all the time. It’s a good cardio mix. I’m all about cardio and high intensity music,” Canseco told Us Weekly at the Victoria’s Secret Angel Cycle to End Cancer at Flywheel Sports in NYC in September 2019. The event benefited Pelotonia, an organization that supports Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. 100 percent of the proceeds were donated directly to Pelotonia. Plus, the L Brands Foundation matched all donations for Victoria’s Secret Angel Cycle.

Spinning isn’t the only workout the 22-year-old star — who went Instagram-official with Jenner on September 13 after his split from Kaitlynn Carter — sweats her way through. “Rumble classes, boxing, running, cycling, I love personally,” she noted. “When we prepped for the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] Show last year, I was doing cycling maybe like two or three times a week. Boxing training one-on-one, like really focused and in my zone.”

“Anything with music really,” she added. “Music is really like my therapy. So anything that’s pretty much music-involved gets your head in the game.”

Among her favorite workout songs? “OMG I listen to literally everything. So if I’m working out it’s a mix of, like, Eminem is definitely my pump-up song,” said the Playboy model. “He’s the best, he’s one of my favorite rappers ever. And 50 Cent — like, definitely more hardcore things that get me into that kind of, like, ego-driven mind space, you know what I mean? Like, ‘Go hard, I can do this, I’m the best, I can do this,’ blah blah blah.”

The daughter of model Jessica Canseco and former MLB pro Jose Canseco — who caused a stir by accusing Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez after the pair announced their engagement in March — is used to a tough fitness mentality. “I grew up playing sports and being very active,” she told Us. “So for me, it’s kind of a routine thing that just helps me feel better about myself, about my life and my confidence. And I feel like that shines through when you feel good about what you’ve done.”

The same thing goes for her diet. The Florida-native revealed that she feels the most confident “when I’ve really been on a good routine of eating right and eating a lot of vegetables and good proteins and balancing my diet — and it’s not all about going full-in and being, like, cold-turkey, cutting things out and being like a health freak. It’s all about balance for me.”

That includes being mindful of her food sources. “I’ve been slowly transitioning to be pescatarian,” Canseco noted. “I just kind of have a soft spot for animals and down the line, I’d like to work with them and have my own nonprofit one day. So not eating red meats and chicken obviously, and slowly transitioning into [not eating fish].”

“It’s just balance,” she added. “It’s OK to have pizza and stuff like that, but [weight loss] should be hard work, it shouldn’t be easy.”

The payoff of all that effort? When she’s in a solid wellness routine, “I can feel myself glowing, even in sweats or whatever,” shared Canseco. “It kind of comes from the inside, being healthy.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!