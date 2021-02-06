Back off! Christina Anstead addressed comments about her weight via Instagram Story on Friday, February 5, hitting back at critics.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, assured her millions of followers that she’s healthy and there’s nothing to worry about amid her divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead.

“People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat,” she began. “This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed.”

Christina added: “You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don’t worry, everything’s fine.”

The ordeal began with an Instagram post showcasing her “fav attire: black on black on black.” Fans flocked to the comments to question the HGTV personality’s weight and ask how she’s doing.

“Are you OK Christina?” one follower wrote, adding a pink-heart emoji.

Another commented, “Omggg!!! You are so skinny. Hope you’re doing good.”

A third comment read, “Love you, please EAT,” with a fourth reading, “Girl eat a cheeseburger please.”

Concern for the California native comes one week after she began using her maiden name on social media. The TV host is still using @christinanastead as her handle but changed her display name to “Christina Haack” on January 26.

She announced her split from the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, via Instagram in September 2020. At the time, Christina wrote, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

After she filed for divorce that November, Us Weekly obtained court documents detailing Christina and Ant’s split and outlining their requests for joint legal and physical custody of their son, 19-month-old Hudson. The pair did not request spousal support.

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa, 39, has since moved on with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

The Christina on the Coast star opened up about how difficult her split from Ant was via Instagram after announcing their separation.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she wrote at the time. “I never thought I would have two baby daddies, but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these setbacks, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. I’m messy. I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

El Moussa told Us in January his ex-wife was “doing pretty good” after announcing her second split. “You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know she’s doing great.”