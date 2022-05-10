Hilary Duff in the buff! The Lizzie McGuire alum posed totally nude for her latest magazine cover and opened up about how she has come to appreciate her body.

“I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me,” the How I Met Your Father star, 34, told Women’s Health in an interview published on Tuesday, May 10. “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.”

The “Come Clean” singer, who battled a “horrifying” eating disorder from age 17 to 18, shares 10-year-old Luca with ex Mike Comrie and 3-year-old Banks and 13-month-old Mae with husband Matthew Koma.

The actress also spoke candidly about her commitment to therapy and has challenged herself not to miss any therapy appointments until June. “I love my therapist and I always feel better when I leave because I can say whatever I want and not feel judged,” she said.

Duff, who covers the Women’s Health 2022 Body issue, crossed her arms over her bare chest and showed off her tattoos. She told the magazine, “I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body. It’s taken me all the places I need to go. It’s helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin.”

The Younger alum also kept it real, reminding fans that she had a team to help her look flawless in her nude photo shoot. “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she told Women’s Health.

The Metamorphosis singer revealed that she was scared of doing such a vulnerable shoot at first.

“Sooooo, this was scary … I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!” Duff wrote about the exposed cover via Twitter, revealing the magazine “has the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time.”

She added, “I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love.”

One of those people who supported her during the shoot was her husband, Koma, 34, whom she joked was going to “troll” her in the comments of her Instagram post. The mother of three met Koma while collaborating on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. They got married in 2019, opting for an intimate backyard ceremony.

In a January interview with The New York Times, Duff — who was married to Comrie, 41, from 2010 to 2016 — gushed about Koma, saying she loves him “more than I ever thought I could love a person.”

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December 2021. The Cinderella Story actress posted a sweet Instagram message for the occasion. “These past two years of marriage have provided so much growth, so many smiles, cherished memories, and endless nights in bed being exhausted and swearing we couldn’t do this with anyone else but each other. I love beyond my vocab … happy anniversary my love,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.

