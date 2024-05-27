Lucien Laviscount knows how to prioritize staying in shape while being so booked and busy.

“The key for me is balance, balance in everything,” Laviscount, 31, exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Smirnoff ICE SURPR-ICE. “I’d say my lifestyle in general is healthy, I love keeping active and getting out there trying new things.”

The actor admitted that having a packed schedule can create complications.

“It’s difficult with work commitments and traveling to always be eating right and having that structure to be as disciplined as I would like,” he continued. “So it’s important to give myself grace and enjoy the journey.”

Laviscount rose to fame playing Earl Grey in Fox’s cult classic Scream Queens. From there, Laviscount appeared on TV shows such as Snatch and Katy Keene. He is currently stealing fans’ hearts playing Alfie on Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

“That’s exactly what you see on Emily in Paris — a character that I’ve loved playing for three seasons now,” he shared with Us about the fan-favorite character. “I feel so grateful to have been able to bring Alfie to life on screen.”

Despite his love for Alfie, Laviscount said he is very different from the character — starting with their style.

“My own style — that’s a different thing altogether. I wear what I want, depending on how I’m feeling,” he noted. “To describe it, I guess I’ll let it speak for itself, for better for worse.”

Laviscount also weighed in on the odds of him portraying Earl Grey again in a potential revival of Scream Queens, adding, “That seems like such a long time ago. Think it’s fair to say we had such a great time on that show, who knows. I wouldn’t be against the idea.”

While looking ahead at future roles, Laviscount didn’t rule out the action genre amid rumors he could be the next James Bond.

“I’d love to dive into more action roles, we shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another with explosions going off left and right,” he recalled. “I absolutely loved it. I think at some point to play James Bond would be the ultimate.”

In addition to TV and movie projects, Laviscount caught Us‘ eye when he appeared in Shakira‘s “Puntería” music video. Laviscount said his casting in “Puntería” happened “pretty quick” while he was filming Emily in Paris season 4.

“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video,” he told Us. “I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

Us confirmed in April that Shakira, 47, and Laviscount were “casually” dating after they met on the set of the music video. Laviscount had nothing but praise for the singer while reflecting on their collaboration.

“Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet. Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring,” he gushed. “She’s one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I’ve ever met.”

Laviscount might be very in demand but he has found time to relax. When he does, Laviscount has preferred drinking a Smirnoff ICE, which he called “summer in a bottle.”

“I’m more low-key, take me back to Antigua with my people and let the good times roll,” he told Us.

For more on Laviscount’s health and fitness routine, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.