Baring it all! Kourtney Kardashian garnered praise last August for showing off her stretch marks via Instagram. But the reality personality was probably more stunned by the fan response to her viral photo than anyone else.

“I was surprised by that. I’ve had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, admitted to Health for its April cover story. “I never cared about them — I like them!”

Beyond Kardashian’s desire to embrace an au naturel appearance, the clean-beauty advocate then dished on her go-to beauty trends. “I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial,” she revealed.

“It’s usually a day of downtime, but it’s something I like to do as often as I can,” the reality star. “I do saunas. And Khloé [Kardashian] and I did cryotherapy together. We felt so good afterward. We were like, ‘Let’s do this every morning!’”

In August 2019, Kourtney — who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick — posted a photo of herself in a chic black swimsuit, sunglasses and straw hat to her Poosh account. The photo attracted praise from fans, who were enthusiastic to see the businesswoman put her stretch marks on display.

Kourtney opened up about her stretch marks in an interview for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lifestyle website, Rose Inc., on Monday, March 9. The former Dash owner noted that she feels her most “desirable” when nude. “Naked — tiger stripes and all,” the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling said, referencing her stretch marks.

Kourtney has been vocal about her interests in wellness, including her fitness regimen and the beauty products she uses. She has been able to explore this area further through Poosh, a lifestyle company she launched in April 2019.

Speaking to Glamour in August 2019, Kourtney revealed that she was driven to start Poosh as her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé, 35, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — began to find success through solo endeavors.

“We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’” Kourtney explained at the time. “Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom.”

Kourtney told Health in its April 2020 issue that she felt “there wasn’t really [a resource] for a woman who is healthy and into wellness but also sexy and cool.”

“There is this image out there of the woman who cares about eating organic and feeding her kids that way that is somehow uncool,” she shared. “That’s not the case, and I wanted to make something that embodied my passions and interests.”