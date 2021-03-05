Lauren Bushnell Wants to Be ‘Transparent’ About Post-Bachelor Facial Work

Keeping it real! Lauren Bushnell opened up to her Instagram followers about all the facial work she’s had post-reality TV on Thursday, March 4.

“I’ve done some filler in my lips maybe 4 times and some Botox. I actually tried Botox before the show, when I was 24 and now looking back I’m like ‘why?!’” the reality star, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story. “I haven’t done Botox for about 9 months and lips for, gosh maybe like 2 years? I’ll always be transparent about anything that’s not ‘natural.’”

Bushnell’s answer came in response to a fan who asked how much work the Bachelor alum has had done. Utilizing Instagram’s “ask me a question” feature, another fan asked the model whether she lost weight following her time on the show.

“I’ve always been thin,” the former flight attendant wrote. “I’ve def fluctuated like most women but now as a 31-year-old my body hasn’t fluctuated a ton in [the] last 5 years. I think that’s why people say I look different than [on the show] is I was def a little puffy?”

Bushnell guessed the puffiness came from “stress or maybe all the wine” while filming The Bachelor’s 20th season.

“And then of course got lip filler which can definitely change your face a lot. In fact now that my lips are closer to normal and filler is almost gone, I actually like my lips better more natural.”

Another fan utilized Bushnell’s honesty hour to ask her less subtly about plastic surgery. “Boob job?” the anonymous fan asked.

“No just pregnant 😂,” the Portland, Oregon, native responded.

Bushnell is currently expecting her first child with husband Chris Lane. Following a June 2019 engagement at her family home in Oregon, the pair married in October 2019. She was previously engaged to Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins. Their engagement ended in May 2017.

Bushnell’s country singer husband, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2020 that he didn’t know “if we’re completely ready for [children] yet … [but] when it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.” In December 2020, the pair announced they were pregnant.

“A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏,” Bushnell captioned the Instagram announcement.

Sharing the same ultrasound video, the ”I Don’t Know About You” singer expressed how thrilled he was with his growing family as well. “Prayer works!” he wrote at the time. “Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane.”