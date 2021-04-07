Pete Davidson Is the Reason Alec Baldwin Dropped 100 Lbs

Thanks, bro! Pete Davidson unintentionally inspired Alec Baldwin to lose 100 pounds after making an offhand comment about his own slim physique.

“I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless. And, you know, I guess I’m a little bit cut or whatever,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, quipped during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 6. “So, he came up to me and he was like, ‘What do you do [to work out]?’ And I didn’t want to be rude and say, ‘I just still have metabolism. I’m not in my mid-50s.’ I just wake up like this.”

Davidson came up with a faux gym routine to make the 30 Rock alum, 63, “feel better” about their different body types. “I said, ‘Oh man, I do 100 pushups and 100 situps every day,'” the King of Staten Island star recalled.

Baldwin took the suggestion to heart, and when he nabbed a recurring role on SNL as former president Donald Trump, Davidson could see the results.

“Every time I’d run into him in the hall, he’d be like, ‘100 a day!'” the Set It Up actor said. “And he started to do it and he lost, like, 100 pounds. And he says it’s all because of me.”

The Guy Code alum is no stranger to making self-deprecating comments about himself in his comedy. In November 2020, Davidson poked fun at his “modest bulge.” Two years earlier, his now-ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, told a fan that his manhood was “like 10 inches” long.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s–t for my penis,” Davidson joked in his Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York, which hit the streaming platform in February 2020. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d–k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2018 that Davidson and Grande, 27, were dating. The Big Time Adolescence actor proposed one month later, but the duo called off their engagement in October 2018. The Grammy winner is currently engaged to Dalton Gomez, while Davidson has sparked a series of high-profile romances with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

Earlier this month, Us exclusively confirmed that the comedian is dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after the pair were spotted together in the U.K. on multiple occasions. The couple are “trying to make it work long distance” while Dynevor, 25, films across the pond.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” a source revealed. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.”