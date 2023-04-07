Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Wellness

Phil Mickelson Reveals He Lost 25 Lbs Ahead of Masters Tournament: I’ve Been ‘Getting My Speed and Strength Back’

By
Phil Mickelson Reveals He Lost 25 Lbs Ahead of Masters Tournament- I've Been 'Getting My Speed and Strength Back' - 896
AMANDA SABGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A new spring in his step! Phil “Lefty” Mickelson showed up at the Masters 25 pounds lighter following his recent weight loss journey.

“Thank you. I stopped eating food. That was a big help,” Mickelson, 52, quipped to a reporter on Tuesday, April 4, interview after being complimented on his slimmer physique, per Golf Digest.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Reveal Weight Loss Results After Dieting Together Before and After

Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Read article

The pro golfer added: “I also lost muscle, so I had to start lifting, and I’ve been lifting and slowly have been getting my speed and strength back to where I need it to be.”

Mickelson — who has won three Masters titles over the years — returned to the Augusta, Georgia, tournament this weekend after voluntarily sitting out of last year’s championship.

Phil Mickelson Reveals He Lost 25 Lbs Ahead of Masters Tournament- I've Been 'Getting My Speed and Strength Back' - 897
Bob Strong/UPI/Shutterstock

“The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level,” the PGA Tour champ said in a social media statement in February 2022. “I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

Intermittent Fasting, Plant-Based, Paleo! Celebs Reveal Which Diets Work Best for Them-

Intermittent Fasting, Plant-Based! Celebs Reveal Which Diets Work Best

Read article

As the California native aimed to prioritize his mental well-being, he also remained focused on his physical fitness.

“I work harder physically to be able to practice as long as I wanted to and I’ve had to work a lot harder to be able to maintain focus throughout a round,” Mickelson previously told Golf magazine in September 2020 of being an older pro athlete. “If I work a little harder, spend a little more time in the gym, eat well, practice hard, there’s no reason why I can’t put it all out there for 18 holes.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame member also found success with intermittent fasting, telling the magazine that he does three-day fasts every few months. “It gives my body a chance to reset,” Mickelson explained. “I’ve got to eat a lot less and I’ve got to eat better. I just can’t eat as much and I have to let my body kind of recover. But it’s also been a blessing for me because I feel better and I don’t have inflammation and I wake up feeling good. It’s been a sacrifice worth making.”

Zoe Kravitz Drinks Milk Like a Cat and More Wacky Celebrity Diets

Wacky Celebrity Diets: Heidi Montag, Zoe Kravitz, Ashton Kutcher and More

Read article

The Open Championship winner initially found that his weight gain was a side effect of psoriatic arthritis, which is a chronic, inflammatory condition in the body’s joints. Mickelson has since discovered that drinking his own specialty coffee helps manage his symptoms.

“Every morning I like to start the day off with coffee,” he said in an August 2020 Twitter video, highlighting a brew from his For Wellness brand. “[It’s] the foundation for my overall health and wellness. So, I put a lot of collagen, protein powder as well as MCT powder in a bowl [and] I put some Himalayan sea salt as a natural energy source, [which] also helps my cells absorb the water.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!