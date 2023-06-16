Rebel Wilson dispelled the rumor that she’s carb-free after her dramatic weight loss — and revealed just how many calories she believes people need.

“I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day,” Wilson, 43, told the Daily Mail on Thursday, June 15, while promoting her Fluid app at a Beverly Hills party sponsored by Casamigos Cristalino. “You don’t need 1,500 or 2,000.” She later clarified that consuming 600 calories is usually done as a detox and not intended as a daily routine. While the Hustle star didn’t reveal if she abides by the 600-calorie regiment, she told the outlet she doesn’t advocate others doing it.

The Pitch Perfect actress — who has lost more than 75 pounds since 2020 — explained that after enrolling in a program about food her approach to dieting changed.

“Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much [and] your body needs it, but the truth is your body doesn’t need a lot of calories,” she claimed, noting that it “might sound crazy” to some but for her, it’s been about portion control.

Wilson added: “If you eat right and you eat small portions you’ll be just fine.” (During her Thursday event, guests were greeted with a custom Casamigos Ice luge and welcome margaritas featuring the newest Casamigos Cristalino. Partygoers took an interactive quiz to find their perfect cocktail match before crafting their own cocktails.)

Despite her regimented diet, the actress revealed, “I do eat carbs.” She alleged that she just eats them “in small portions,” adding, “I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta I just don’t eat a lot of it.”

Wilson attributed most people’s weight gain to getting hungry while being “stuck at a desk or in their car” and turning to food to “deal with stress.” The Fluid app cofounder further claimed, “you just don’t need all that food.”

Even with self-implemented restrictions, Wilson told the outlet she indulges in ice cream as her “cheat food” every now and then.

“When I wasn’t watching my weight, I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry’s sometimes. It’s just what I did. It was a habit,” she recalled. “But now I’m much more careful. I will have, like, a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly. I won’t eat the whole pint at all — that’s in my past.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Australian star — who rose to fame for portraying Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect franchise — began her “year of health” in early 2020. By November of that year, she had dropped 60 pounds, but Wilson didn’t stop there.

After reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds, Wilson continued to maintain her healthier lifestyle but stopped focusing on the scale.

“Rebel’s not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal, rather she’s focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.”

That positivity sprinkled over into Wilson’s personal life. The comedian went public with her and Ramona Agruma’s relationship in June 2022. Five months later, the Isn’t It Romantic actress announced she’d welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate.

In February, Wilson confirmed that she and Agruma, 39, were engaged following a romantic proposal at Disneyland.

While the Senior Year star’s recent life changes have been positive, she confessed on Thursday that her role as a parent has resulted in some weight gain.

Wilson — who is a self-described “emotional eater” — told the Daily Mail that she put on weight from the “lack of sleep and the change in [her] lifestyle.”