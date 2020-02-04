Look at her now! Selena Gomez has made an effort to prioritize her well-being after taking a hiatus to seek treatment for her mental health in late 2018. The “Rare” singer’s trainer, Luke Milton, has helped her along this lifestyle change..

The former pro rugby player founded Training Mate, a program Gomez attends, in 2013. Training Mate is a 45-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that merges cardio with resistance exercises. The 27-year-old artist has “100 percent” experienced major changes since joining Milton’s program.

“She looks amazing, she really does. She’s committed to it and she’s consistent. She’s looking out for her health, and that’s the big thing,” Milton, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 3. “I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about her.”

Milton said that Gomez, who frequently attends Training Mate with best friend Courtney Lopez, came in “quite nervous” during her first class but has done “really, really well” since. “We always want [her] to leave with a smile on her face because it builds results. The more people come, the more active they are, the better the results are,” he shared of the Disney Channel alum.

The Revenge Body trainer confessed that one of “the most embarrassing things that happened” during Gomez’s first visit occurred when a song by Justin Bieber, whom the Spring Breakers actress dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2018, came up on Milton’s playlist.

“She’s just such a legend. She’s such a good sport, she has such a great personality. She rolled with it,” he recalled, noting that “she gets along so well with everyone” and “just cruises through the class.”

Gomez is among a growing list of stars that have stopped by Training Mate, including Lucy Hale, Ashley Greene, Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. Milton believes that celebrities have enjoyed the program because “the workout works,” and added: “I think they also love the environment and the atmosphere. It’s very authentic.”

The“Lose You to Love Me” singer has been vocal about her mental health struggles. She recently revealed how she’s worked to combat such issues in a Wall Street Journal profile from January 2020, saying: “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Milton noted to Us that his program can “generate a change” in one’s “mental capabilities,” and cited “having a team around” as one way Training Mate benefits this.

With reporting by Carly Sloane