Amber Portwood is happily embracing her figure. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Monday, June 15, to let her fans know that she is “working” on herself and is in a much better place, both mentally and physically, than she has been in the past.

“Good morning to absolutely every beautiful human being out there! Gained 10 lbs and feeling a lot better!” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself lounging on a couch in a gray dress. “Working on myself harder than ever.”

The MTV star shared that she’s seen “much improvement and progress,” and even teased that there is “more to come.”

“Let’s be healthy my #mentalhealthcommunity. We got this as long as we keep growing!” she added. “Education is key!”

However, the Indiana native also noted that she’ll be refraining from selfies for the foreseeable future. “Last pic for a long time,” she wrote. “However I wanted to update you guys as much as I can. Please be safe #sendinglove #beautifulsouls.”

Portwood’s welcome weight gain came about three months after she opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the pounds she shed in the aftermath of her July 2019 arrest for domestic battery against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“I got into a really, really dark period for a couple of months,” she told Us in March. “I lost about 35 pounds in less than three months. My hair was falling out.”

She added: “When I say I went into shock, I literally, my body went in shock. I didn’t sleep for almost two weeks. I had to get out of that state of mind.”

According to police, Portwood’s arrest occurred after she and Glennon, 36, got into an argument and she hit the California native “while he was holding” their son, James, who is now 2. Portwood also shares daughter Leah, 11, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

“It was definitely a deep depression that I went through,” she told Us at the time. “Through prison and everything I’ve been through, it was one of the worst times of my life, and when you go through something like that, you have to learn from your mistakes.”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, which concluded earlier this month, viewers watched as Portwood dealt with several leaked recordings of her arguments with Glennon.

“I was never given any kind of outlet to share the other side of the story,” he said in a sit-down interview with producers during the April 21 episode. “We all make mistakes — I’ve made mistakes. I think in this whole process, all I wanted was ownership, honesty — mental illness is real.”

Despite the drama, the Never Too Late author began dating Dimitri, a Belgian man she met online, who flew to America to visit her late last year. As of March, Portwood said the pair was still in contact, though the coronavirus crisis made traveling to see one another very difficult.