Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor in Paradise alum set skinny-shamers straight when they suggested that her before and after post was evidence of an eating disorder. “Received so many kind messages about my before and after work out post but also so many nasty ones,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram Stories in December 2018. “I do not have an eating disorder and am naturally skinny. I’ve gotten skinnier throughout the years since having kids. That happens sometimes as people age. Everyone has different body types and everyone is beautiful exactly the way they are. Our differences and flaws are what make us unique. If you see someone making an effort to be healthy and take care of themselves, why hate on that?”