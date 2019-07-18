Anfisa Nava

Just over a week after taking home a bikini prize in the Patriots Challenge bodybuilding contest in Las Vegas on July 6, 2019, the former 90 Day Fiancé star posted an Instagram photo of herself looking buff in yoga pants and a sports bra. Though she was simply letting fans know about her post-competition diet, body-shamers soon flooded her feed. “I hate what shes doing to her body, she used to have such a perfect feminine body but shes transforming it into a masculine square shoulder muscle freak one,” wrote one. Another troll gave her a directive, writing, “Damn… you look like a dude! Time to stop.” But the haters only spurred Nava into body-positive action. On July 16, the reality star shared two photos of herself wearing a red satin lingerie set and a cream off-the-shoulder sweater. “I hate what They say ‘Muscles make you look manly’ …I personally have never felt more feminine and happy than I do now,” Nava wrote. “It’s all about how you feel on the inside and not what you look like on the outside. All shapes and sizes can be beautiful as long as you live in harmony with yourself.”