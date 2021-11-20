Demi Lovato

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer spoke out in March 2019 after the headline of an article said the pop star appeared to have “a fuller figure.” In her Instagram Stories, Lovato wrote, “I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT. … Unlike the past, I’m not triggered, I’m not upset that someone wrote a headline about my ‘fuller figure.’ I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery [for] an eating disorder. I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture. … Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. If you’re reading this: Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale, and I am more than a headline about my body shape.”