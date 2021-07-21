Ginger Zee

When a Twitter user commented that “Hollywood” was “putting pressure” on the Good Morning America meteorologist to be thinner, Zee clapped back, arguing that she’s a perfectly healthy weight. “Hmmm I rarely get called skinny (athletic more often) -have a BMI of around 21 — I would think this is about right for me 🙂 I’ve weighed the same (barring pregnancy) for almost two decades. Definitely not Hollywood,” she responded in July 2021.

Zee has previously spoken out about her struggles with body image and opened about her battle with anorexia in her 2017 memoir, Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One.