Kesha

The “Praying” singer has been open about her struggles with body image and an eating disorder, and she wasn’t about to let online trolls be a setback on her road to recovery. When one commenter called her “ugly and also a ‘whore’” on Instagram in June 2016, she called them out with a powerful post. “I’m not perfect but I’m pretty f—king magical. and also, I am not, in fact, a whore,” she wrote. “Also bullying someone who has struggled publicly with body issues is pretty mean. thank god I’m in a place in my life where I feel empowered to address your nasty comments instead of letting them destroy me. so. on behalf of anyone anywhere who struggles with body image, STOP IT. my body is not your business. in conclusion, kiss my magical imperfect ass.”