Lizzo

After a troll claimed Lizzo was only successful because of the “obesity epidemic” in America, the “Juice” singer shut the negativity down in less than 240 characters. “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo tweeted in December 2019. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered :smirk:.”