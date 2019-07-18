Sofia Richie

Facts for the win. After Richie posted an Instagram photo of herself looking toned and thin standing in an animal-print bikini on the stairs of a building in Turks and Caicos on July 15, 2019, most of her fans were impressed by her physique. One, however, assumed she’d used a retouching app — and decided to call her out with so-called evidence. “The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!” wrote the would-be shamer. Not missing a beat, Richie responded: “Thanks boo! But that is an archway 😘.”