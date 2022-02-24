Ty Pennington

The former Ty Breaker host shut down body-shaming trolls after they criticized a January 2022 Instagram video where he danced on the beach.

“Thoughts on aging … I posted a video recently of myself dancing on the beach, with my shorts hiked up,” Pennington wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife [Kellee Merrell] laugh, was then picked apart by strangers — with a lot of views, comes a lot of hate! Comments like ‘disgusting,’ ‘gross,’ ‘omg he’s so old now,’ ‘grandpa,’ ‘he got fat’ (which btw I’m pushing my stomach out but OK). And I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments?

There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME

(keep it coming) but maybe let’s give that same grace to men?”

He added in his post: “I have NEVER worked out harder in my life — 7 days a week (this over 50 sh*t is no joke

). ‘What happened’ is, it’s been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut. No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips

) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier! Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings.”