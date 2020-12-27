Angela Deem

The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed her slimmer figure in a Christmas 2020 photo with her daughter and granddaughters. Deem spoke about her plans to lose weight with the help of surgery on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in October. “After the third month, I’ll drop about a hundred and something pounds,” the TLC star said. “Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery, they’re doing … I’m gonna have it all done.” Her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, was not in favor of such drastic measures, saying he was against “anything surgery.”