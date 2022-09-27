Vagina-Inspired Candle

In early 2020, Goop released the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which according to Paltrow “started as a joke” but sold out within hours and was quite the conversation starter. “I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around,” she said during a January 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina.’ And I was kidding, obviously. And we were on mushrooms.” The actress quickly clarified that “no, we weren’t on mushrooms” when they created the hot-ticket item.