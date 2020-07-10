Sheryl Crow

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, the star committed herself to living in the healthiest way possible. Now cancer free for over a decade, the “If It Makes You Happy” singer is still dedicated to her exercise regimen and healthy diet. But she also focuses on her mental health. “One of the things that has changed my life—and this comes from someone who was highly self-critical and a type-A personality—is meditating,” she has said. “The simple act of making my brain shut off for 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes at night may not seem like much, but what ends up happening, besides creating space in your day, is your awake posture begins to replicate your meditative posture.”