



It’s a family affair! Amy King (née Duggar) celebrated her baby sprinkle with four of her pregnant cousins on Wednesday, August 21.

The Marriage Boot Camp alum, 32, posted a group pic to Instagram with Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), Anna Duggar (née Keller) and Abbie Duggar (née Burnett). All five of the family members smiled while cradling their baby bumps.

Lauren, 20, shared a different photo from the baby bash to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing, “Had a baby sprinkle for cousin Amy today. Can’t wait to meet little Daxton!” Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Jill Duggar (née Dillard), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Michelle Duggar could be seen sitting around a table in the group photo.

Amy announced in April that she and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child together. They revealed the sex of their bundle of joy with a gender reveal in June featuring blue feathers.

After sharing their son’s name in July, the dad-to-be opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the special meaning behind the chosen moniker. “All the guys in my family are D names, so we landed on Daxton and took it down to Dax,” Dillon told Us earlier this month. “Ryan is in Irish name that means little King, so we thought that was perfect.”

The pair are already planning to add more babies to the Duggar brood, telling Us, “We got to live our lives the way we wanted to for a while and now we can focus on building a family. We only want two, maybe three, but we’re finally ready to start.”

In April, Us exclusively broke the news that Kendra, 21, has her second child on the way with Joe Duggar, while Anna, 31, is expecting her sixth with Josh Duggar. Lauren and Josiah Duggar’s pregnancy announcement came in May, followed by Abbie, 27, and John David Duggar’s earlier this month.

