Now that Angelina Jolie is back on good terms with Brad Pitt, the actress, 45, wants her children to have a better relationship with their dad, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Jolie “has been advocating for a reconciliation” between the actor and their oldest kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and “to a lesser extent, Zahara, 15, says the source. (The exes, who split in 2016 after a total of 12 years together, also share Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.)

A second source close to the family, however, counters that “there’s no sign this is true, but it would be great if they were.”

As Us previously reported, Pitt’s relationship with Maddox in particular has been strained ever since the 2016 plane incident that led to Jolie’s filing for divorce. The former pair had gotten into an argument after the Oscar winner was heavily drinking on their flight from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.

“The relationship continues to be nonexistent, a source told Us in July.

While the now-sober star, 56, is eager to patch things up, the college student isn’t ready for a reconciliation yet, adds the first source: “He’s holding on to a lot of anger.”

