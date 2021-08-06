The coolest cousins! Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson’s daughters looked too cute rocking matching flower girl dresses.

“Cousin Love,” the “Pieces of Me” singer, 36, captioned a Thursday, August 5, Instagram Story photo of her daughter, Jagger, 6, smiling as Maxwell, 9, hugged her.

The Ashlee + Evan alum went on to post more photos of the little ones holding hands in gray dresses, writing, “Gorgeous flower girls. Maxwell x Jagger wearing @joyfolie.”

Ashlee welcomed her daughter with Evan Ross in 2015, joining the 7th Heaven alum’s son, Bronx, 12, with ex-husband Pete Wentz. Jagger became a big sister in October 2020 when Ziggy, now 9 months, arrived.

As for Jessica, 41, Maxwell is her and husband Eric Johnson’s eldest child. The couple, who wed in 2014, are also the parents of son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 2.

While Jessica and Ashlee’s kids spend a lot of time together, Maxwell and Jagger are especially close, Ross, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019.

“Maxwell looks out for her,” the Hunger Games actor explained. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

Ashlee agreed at the time, chiming in, “They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

Maxwell has a “light in her soul,” Jessica gushed via Instagram while celebrating the little one’s 8th birthday in May 2020.

“She shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies,” the actress added in the social media upload. “She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up. I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!!”

The following year, the Open Book author posted a silly selfie with Maxwell, calling out her “inquisitive mind … resilience and grace.”