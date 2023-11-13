Behati Prinsloo shared a new photo of her and Adam Levine‘s only son on Sunday, November 11.

“October was magic 🧚🏻,” the model, 34, captioned a carousel of images via Instagram.

The first photo appeared to show her 11-month-old baby boy holding a dandelion while wearing a yellow shirt. Prinsloo only included part of her son’s face, showing off his adorable little ear and round cheek.

The toddler’s name has not yet been revealed. Prinsloo — who also shares daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, with Levine, 44 — only announced the sex of their third child earlier this month on the November 2 episode of “The Mother Daze” podcast.

While Prinsloo discussed her childbirth experience with hosts Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer, she referred to her son by the pronoun “he.” Prinsloo said she experienced a “roller-coaster of feelings and pain” during labor. “I was so exhausted, but I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss,” the Namibia native recalled.

“I was sitting there thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna make it. I don’t think I can push another push,’” she continued. “It took, like, three crazy pushes to get him through.”

Prinsloo announced her pregnancy in September 2022. Levine made headlines days later when he was accused of cheating on his wife after model Sumner Stroh claimed he reached out to her online. Multiple other women also came forward with claims they had inappropriate relationships with the Maroon 5 singer.

At the time, Levine released a statement to deny that he had an affair but apologized for “inappropriate” interactions.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine said later that month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo has never commented on the allegations about her husband. She gave birth the following January and the two appear to be going strong with a red carpet date night earlier this month at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.