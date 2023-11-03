Adam Levine is no longer the only boy in his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s household.

Prinsloo, 35, seemingly revealed the gender of her and Levine’s third child on the Thursday, November 2, episode of “The Mother Daze” podcast. While discussing her childbirth experience with hosts Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer, Prinsloo confirmed she and her husband, 44, welcomed a baby boy by referring to her child by the pronoun “he.”

Noting that baby No. 3 was “10 days past” his due date, Prinsloo — who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, with the Maroon 5 frontman — said she refused to have an epidural or have a water birth upon arriving to the hospital with Levine.

“My doctor at a certain point was like, ‘I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything, like, this is it.’ And she was like, ‘It’s up to you. Nobody’s putting pressure on you, do what you feel,’” the model shared. “I was like, ‘I feel really good. I think I’m just gonna go with this feeling right now.’”

She went on to joke that she shut down doctors’ suggestions to get into water for a potential water birth, stating, “I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet.’”

Prinsloo recalled experiencing a “rollercoaster of feelings and pain” as she began to push. “I was so exhausted, but I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss,” the Namibia native described.

“I was sitting there thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna make it. I don’t think I can push another push,’” she continued, adding, “It took, like, three crazy pushes to get him through.”

Prinsloo shared that it was Levine’s “favorite thing to watch and to be there to help” her through the experience. She called his cutting of their son’s umbilical cord “a mess” as he is a lefty and was using right-handed scissors.

The birth of the couple’s third child also coincided with the birthday of one of Levine’s brothers. “They had donuts. And Adam had about a dozen donuts because nervous eating,” Prinsloo joked.

Prinsloo confirmed she was expecting the pair’s third child in September 2022, the same month multiple women accused Levine of cheating on his wife. Levine, for his part, denied the allegations but apologized via an Instagram Story statement for “speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.” Prinsloo gave birth to their baby boy — whose name has yet to be revealed — in January.

Since becoming a family of five, the duo — who wed in 2014 — have shared a few glimpses of their little one via social media. In March, Prinsloo unveiled the first look at the newborn in a carousel of Instagram pics of herself and her kids backstage at Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency. In May, Prinsloo shared an adorable shot of Levine holding his son during a sunset beach outing.

In July, Prinsloo took a selfie while breastfeeding her son in front of a Ferris wheel in Paris, which she captioned, “Everything feels chicer in Paris.” She later included a video of her son moving his legs around in an August Instagram slideshow.