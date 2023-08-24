Behati Prinsloo shared highlights from her summer — including a glimpse at her marriage to Adam Levine.

The model, 35, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 23, to upload photos of her and Levine, 44, traveling with their kids. Their daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, were seen resting while on the road with Levine. Prinsloo and Levine’s youngest child — whose name they have yet to reveal — was also featured in various snaps.

In another photo, Levine had his arm around Prinsloo as they enjoyed a night out.

Prinsloo announced in September 2022 that she was expecting her third child with the musician. Days later, Levine made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife after model Sumner Stroh claimed he reached out to her online.

Levine issued a statement at the time, denying that he was unfaithful to Prinsloo.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model, meanwhile, did not publicly address the scandal as multiple other women came out with accusations. She later joined her husband on his recent tour.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

Earlier this year, Us confirmed the arrival of Levine and Prinsloo’s third child. A second source has since revealed that the pair have moved past the public controversy. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider shared in March. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

According to the source, Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider added. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight.”

Prinsloo was by her man’s side two months later when Levine attended Blake Shelton‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.