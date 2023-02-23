A proud wife. Behati Prinsloo offered a rare glimpse at her dynamic with husband Adam Levine after they publicly weathered his cheating scandal.

The model, 34, took to social media on Wednesday, February 22, to share a clip from a past Maroon 5 performance. In the Instagram video, Levine, 43, and his band jammed out to “Sunday Morning” during a London appearance in 2004.

Prinsloo’s show of support comes after Us Weekly confirmed that she privately welcomed her third child with the musician. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel first announced that the pair were expanding their family again in September 2022. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” Prinsloo wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

Days after sharing the exciting news, Levine made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife. Model Sumner Stroh called out the singer for allegedly reaching out to her on social media.

The former Voice coach, for his part, publicly denied cheating on Prinsloo in a statement.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After the California native’s denial, multiple other women came forth with their own allegations that the songwriter was unfaithful with them. Prinsloo, however, did not publicly address the scandal and continued to support Levine amid the drama.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were focused on “trying to put this mess” behind them. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way,” the insider shared in October 2022. “Adam’s extremely busy with his new Vegas stint and they’re just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out. It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially.”