Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoyed a date night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, November 3.

The pair posed on the red carpet ahead of the music event at Barclays Center in New York City. Levine, 44, wore a gray trench coat over a denim shirt and black trousers.

Prinsloo, 35, rocked a belted black maxi dress with matching boots and an embellished leather jacket with green and gold embroidery. She wore her blonde locks loose, framing her face, and topped off her look with a dark nude lipstick.

Their outing came just one day after Prinsloo revealed they welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Us Weekly confirmed that their third child was born in January, but no details about name or sex were revealed at the time. The Namibia native referred to her child by the pronoun “he” for the first time in public on the Thursday, November 2, episode of “The Mother Daze” podcast.

Related: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Family Album With Kids Adam Levine’s little ones! The Maroon 5 frontman shares two children with wife Behati Prinsloo, and the couple have been selective about sharing photos of the little ones over the years. The pair, who wed in July 2014 in Mexico, became parents in September 2016 when daughter Dusty arrived. Nearly two years later, the toddler […]

The model, who was on the program to discuss her childbirth experience with hosts Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer, recalled experiencing a “roller-coaster of feelings and pain” as she began to go into labor 10 days after her due date.

“I was so exhausted, but I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss,” Prinsloo recalled.

“I was sitting there thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna make it. I don’t think I can push another push,’” she continued. “It took, like, three crazy pushes to get him through.”

Prior to welcoming their son, Prinsloo and Levine, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016 and daughter Gio Grace in February 2018.

Related: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more

Shortly after Prinsloo confirmed their third baby was on the way, Levine was caught in a scandal as multiple women came forward to claim they had inappropriate relationships with him. Levine denied having an affair but apologized for flirty comments.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the Maroon 5 frontman said in a statement in September 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”