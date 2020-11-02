New mom! Billie Lourd had a “photoshoot” at a ballot dropbox while casting her vote one month after giving birth.

“Yes I voted!!” the actress, 28, wrote on her Sunday, November 1, Instagram Story. “Yes you should too!! Yes you will get this dope ‘I Voted’ sticker when you vote!! Yes I have a sign in my bathroom that says ‘This Is Where the Magic Happens.’”

The Scream Queens alum also posted pictures of herself wearing the sticker on her forehead. “#getonthevoteboat,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow.

The Los Angeles native spoke to Leslie Grossman that same day about the election, explaining that she voted for the sake of her son.

“He is an angel,” the American Horror Story star gushed to the Good Place alum, 49. “He’s the king. The most demanding, tiny boss a gal could ever have. It’s wild. No one has ever liked my boobs this much in my life.”

Carrie Fisher’s daughter kept her pregnancy under wraps before debuting her and her fiancé Austen Rydell’s baby boy last month. “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Lourd wrote via Instagram in September.

“He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms!” Lea Michele commented on the photo of the infant’s feet, while Emma Roberts wrote, “Screaming!!! Love you guys so much.”

The Glee alum, 34, welcomed her son, Ever, in August, while Roberts, 29, is pregnant with her and Garrett Hedlund’s first child, a son. The Unfabulous alum told Jess Cagle earlier this month that her and her former costars’ perfect pregnancy timing was “pure witchcraft.”

The Holidate star explained at the time, “I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned. It’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be people I’m so close to. It’s been amazing. We couldn’t have planned it better, honestly. I would be scared if we all had girls, it would be mini Scream Queens. I don’t think the world’s ready for that. So I’m grateful that we were all given boys, although who knows, they could be Scream Queens. We don’t know yet.”